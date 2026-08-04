Park Na-rae, on Hiatus, Reacts Immediately to Close Friend Kang Kyun-sung's Wedding News... Celebrates with a 'Like'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A recent update on entertainer Park Na-rae, who has temporarily stepped away from broadcast activities, was spotted in an unexpected place.

She showed her unchanged friendship by quickly congratulating her close friend Kang Kyun-sung, a member of the group Noel, on his wedding announcement.

Kang Kyun-sung personally announced on his social media account on the 3rd that he will get married on October 30.

He said, "I met someone precious whom I want to walk through life with, and I will be getting married on October 30." He added, "I wanted to share this news directly with my fans before anyone else. I would be deeply grateful if you continue to watch over us warmly and send your blessings, as it would be a great source of strength."

As congratulations poured in from fans and fellow celebrities after the news broke, Park Na-rae, who is currently on hiatus from broadcast activities, also showed her support by liking Kang Kyun-sung's post.

She did not leave a separate message, but her public reaction on social media was enough to once again confirm the strong bond between the two.

The connection between Kang Kyun-sung and Park Na-rae deepened further through MBC every1's "Video Star," which aired in 2018.

The two had only exchanged greetings at the broadcaster before, but they grew closer after following each other on social media at the time. They have continued to stay in touch by consistently reacting to each other's posts.

During the show, Kang Kyun-sung displayed his trademark wit toward Park Na-rae, and Park Na-rae responded playfully, drawing attention for their chemistry. Since then, the two have continued to support each other and maintain a close friendship both on and off screen.

Meanwhile, Park Na-rae is currently on a temporary hiatus from broadcast activities as legal disputes continue with her former manager, identified as A, over attempted extortion, embezzlement in the course of duty, workplace harassment, and assault.

Kang Kyun-sung debuted with Noel in 2002 and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including "Holding On," "Marriage Proposal," "It Was All You," "Missing You," and "In the Alley in Front of Your House Late at Night."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.