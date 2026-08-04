Kim Poong Gives Vivid Account of Prostatitis Exam... "It Was Humiliating" ("Together Together")

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Webtoon artist and broadcaster Kim Poong opens up honestly about his experience with prostatitis.

On the 5th at 8 p.m., the KBS Joy variety show "Together Together" will feature Kim Poong, Muzie, and Ahn Jae-hyun enjoying black goat meat while trading candid remarks.

The three continue their conversation as they taste black goat meat, the first stop on their wellness road trip.

As they talk about the health benefits of food and ways to manage their well-being, the conversation gradually becomes more explicit, with the realities faced by people in their 40s also coming into the mix.

Then Kim Poong reveals that he once suffered from prostatitis, leaving the set in shock.

Muzie and Ahn Jae-hyun are taken aback by the unexpected confession, and Kim Poong recalls the experience, saying, "It was humiliating."

He then gives a vivid account of the examination process, the treatment, and what happened after he returned home.

As he even reenacts the experience while explaining it, Ahn Jae-hyun is said to have been stunned in disbelief, while Muzie and the production team also could not hide their surprise.

Meanwhile, the Haenam County trip of Kim Poong, Muzie, and Ahn Jae-hyun, who have come together as the "drained 40-somethings," will be revealed on KBS Joy's "Together Together" at 8 p.m. on the 5th.

The KBS Joy channel is available on LG U+tv channel 1, Genie tv channel 41, B tv channel 998, and the KBS mobile app "my K." Regional cable channel numbers can be checked on the KBS N website.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.