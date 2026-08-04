Kim Moo-yul of "Teach You a Lesson" Almost Debuted in a Five-Member Idol Group... Boom Says, "I Cast Him Myself, and I Stayed Upset for Four Months After He Turned Me Down"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Kim Moo-yul, who helped drive global success with the Netflix drama "Teach You a Lesson," once came close to debuting as an idol rather than as an actor.

On the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup," released on the 3rd, broadcaster Boom, rapper Nucksal, and MC Hammer appeared and shared a wide range of stories.

During the show, Boom introduced his long-standing connection with Kim Moo-yul, his high school classmate, and expressed his affection by saying, "I'm so happy that Moo-yul is doing well. I stayed up all night watching his work," and "He's a real friend who picks up the phone right away when I call."

In the course of their conversation, a behind-the-scenes story also emerged about Kim Moo-yul nearly debuting as an idol instead of an actor.

When Jeong Ho-cheol asked, "I heard Kim Moo-yul could have been a member of Nuclear in the past," Boom laughed and admitted, "That's right. I really tried hard to persuade Moo-yul."

Boom recalled the time, saying, "He had great physical presence and was full of passion. I kept telling him, 'Moo-yul, please do this with me. With your passion and physique, it would absolutely work.'"

He then drew laughter by honestly adding, "I was the one who cast him, but he turned me down, so I stayed upset for about four months."

Nuclear was a five-member group that Boom had tried to form by directly gathering members from Anyang Arts High School.

Boom tried to recruit promising talent himself and introduce them to his agency, including Kim Moo-yul, but Kim Moo-yul chose the path of an actor.

Boom explained, "Even then, Moo-yul had a stronger dream of becoming an actor."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.