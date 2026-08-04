Haha and Kim Hyun-sook Defend Jung Joon-won Amid 'Attitude Controversy'... "Let's Stop the Criticism and Breathe"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jung Joon-won has been caught up in an attitude controversy after appearing on a variety show, and broadcaster Haha and actor Kim Hyun-sook have stepped in one after another to defend him and send messages of support.

Jung Joon-won appeared on the MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" on the 1st alongside actor Gong Hyo-jin to promote their drama.

However, after the broadcast, some viewers expressed disappointment that Jung Joon-won did not fully blend into the variety show atmosphere. Online, criticism that he "lacked sincerity" clashed with supportive comments saying that an actor with little variety show experience was being pushed too hard, fueling what became known as the "attitude controversy."

As the controversy grew, Haha, who had taken part in the recording, personally left a comment to defend Jung Joon-won.

Through a comment on the related video, Haha said, "I was there, and he was so lovable, cute, and funny. He was reacting in a way that made it more entertaining," adding, "He is not a professional entertainer, so please see him kindly and just enjoy the show."

Actor Kim Hyun-sook also expressed her regret on her social media account on the 3rd.

After sharing a related article, she wrote, "Why is the world like this? Ah... since when did the world become this way?" She then added, "He probably needed the promotion, he probably went because he was asked to, and he probably did his best in his own way."

She went on to say, "People may have their own impressions, but just because it was not to my liking does not mean it should turn into criticism and not just criticism..." and pleaded, "Let's all breathe and live." She urged people to refrain from excessive attacks.

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won is appearing in the MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer." The series depicts the struggles of a working mother with one of the most brutal jobs in the world and airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.