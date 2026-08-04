Soyou Reveals Why She Hasn't Dated for 5 Years... "I Was Badly Hurt by a Bad Guy"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Soyou candidly revealed why she has taken a five-year break from dating.

Soyou will appear as a special diplomat in episode 7 of the JTBC variety show "Love War," which airs today, the 4th.

Soyou drew attention by saying, "My last relationship was five years ago," and then sparked curiosity by confessing, "I was badly hurt by a bad guy, and I lost the desire to date." Viewers are now eager to know what kind of ex-boyfriend made Soyou's dating instincts disappear.

The show will also feature the story of a conservative boyfriend and a progressive girlfriend who have been clashing over political views and religious differences, raising expectations for yet another record-breaking case.

The conservative boyfriend and progressive girlfriend say, "Our conflict began after we learned about each other's political views following the emergency martial law declaration."

As soon as the boyfriend says, "Martial law is the president's exclusive authority," the girlfriend fires back, saying, "I want to correct the misinformation."

Neither side gives an inch, and their back-and-forth remarks heighten the tension. When the boyfriend says, "I don't want to talk to you anymore," and falls silent, the girlfriend directly clashes with him, saying, "They say if you don't go to church, you'll go to hell. So I go to hell and you go to heaven?"

The two also clash over the issue of male friends. The conservative boyfriend reacts strongly to the girlfriend's male friend and refuses to accept the idea of a "male friend," insisting that men and women cannot be just friends. The progressive girlfriend pushes back, arguing that friendship between men and women is possible and refusing to back down. As a result, their argument reportedly expands beyond politics to religion and the issue of male friends, spiraling out of control and even leading to a halt in filming.

Soyou's reason for taking a break from dating, along with the "left-right war" between the conservative boyfriend and progressive girlfriend as they fight to the end over highly sensitive issues such as politics and religion, can be seen on today's "Love War."

Meanwhile, "Love War" airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.