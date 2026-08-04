Kang Kyun-sung, Set to Marry in October, Did He Keep His Much-Talked-About Premarital Chastity Vow? "There Were Times I Couldn't"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] As Noel's Kang Kyun-sung personally announced his wedding in October, his candid past remarks about premarital chastity on television are drawing renewed attention.

On the 3rd, Kang Kyun-sung shared a handwritten letter on his social media account and said, "I have met someone precious with whom I want to walk through life, and I will be getting married on October 30." He also expressed gratitude to fans who have supported him for a long time, saying, "I wanted to tell my fans myself before anyone else."

Once the wedding news broke, online users also revisited Kang Kyun-sung's past remarks about premarital chastity, which he had mentioned on several variety shows.

Kang Kyun-sung first revealed the reason he decided to remain chaste before marriage on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star" in 2015. At the time, he honestly said, "I was not someone who had kept premarital chastity from the beginning," adding, "I realized it later and found my direction." He later drew attention on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" by revealing a premarital chastity pledge he had written in 2011. He made people laugh when he admitted, "There were times I kept the pledge and times I couldn't."

Last year, he also spoke about how he had suffered from false rumors after declaring premarital chastity, expressing frustration over the unfair treatment.

Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung debuted in 2002 as a four-member vocal group Noel and won love for numerous hit songs, including "Proposal," "Even If I Held On," "I Was You," "I Miss You, I Miss You," and "In the Alley in Front of Your House Late at Night." He is set to marry his non-celebrity partner on October 30.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.