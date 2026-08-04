"If I'm Gone, Find a New Wife"... Yeo Esther Leaves a Will for Hong Hye-gol on Inheritance and Asset Division

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Yeo Esther, the CEO with annual sales of 300 billion won, opens up about candid married-life conversations with her husband, Hong Hye-gol, discussing everything from asset division to her will.

On Tuesday, the 4th, at 10:40 p.m., SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny will air a full look at the couple's daily life at their home in Seoul.

Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-gol, who drew major attention during their last appearance by revealing her severe depression and the fact that they had moved in together, return with a noticeably brighter daily life.

When Yeo Esther appeared in the studio, she drew attention by saying she would shed the label of "the nation's depressed woman" and rise as "the nation's happy woman."

But the warm atmosphere did not last long. She soon shocked everyone by sparking a dispute over asset division with her husband of 33 years, Hong Hye-gol.

Yeo Esther began by saying, "If I'm gone, find a new wife and live with her." She then went on to mention the inheritance ratio she would leave to her husband, along with the specific contents of her will, surprising everyone.

Hong Hye-gol reportedly fired back fiercely, saying, "Do you think I'd even blink at something like that?"

Attention is now on how the bold asset-division dispute involving Yeo Esther, the CEO with annual sales of 300 billion won, will ultimately end.

Next, Ham Ik-byeong and his wife, longtime close friends of the couple for 26 years and neighbors of Yeo Esther and her husband, appear.

Dr. Ham Ik-byeong, known as a pioneer of skin-beauty treatments who helped popularize laser therapy in Korea, recently made headlines after telling a media outlet that he has assets worth around 10 billion won.

As Yeo Esther and her husband pressed him hard, fully aware of each other's financial status, Ham spoke up directly and revealed the truth behind the "10 billion won asset" story. It also turns out that the real benefactor who supported Yeo Esther's remarkable wealth was Ham Ik-byeong.

The special connection that began before Yeo Esther officially launched her business, along with the behind-the-scenes story of the crucial help she received, will be fully revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, an unprecedented round of complaints will break the warm mood among the close friends.

Ham Ik-byeong's wife, Kang Mi-hyung, says, "We were the servants," and pours out 26 years of pent-up hurt, freezing the set. She complained that while Yeo Esther and her husband were treated like princes and princesses during a past group trip, they themselves were treated like maids.

The studio was reportedly thrown into chaos when it was revealed that Ham Ik-byeong even carried Yeo Esther on his back himself instead of Hong Hye-gol.

From disputes over marital status to an unexpected scandal, the spicy, high-intensity talk between the two couples, who together are 250 years old, will all be revealed on the broadcast.

Yeo Esther's asset-division story and the couples' unfiltered war of revelations with Ham Ik-byeong and his wife can be seen on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, airing on Tuesday the 4th at 10:40 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.