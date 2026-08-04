Chef Park Eun-young Reveals the Moment She Decided to Marry Her Doctor Husband: "It Wasn't One Special Scene, but Something Repeated"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Chef Park Eun-young, known as the "Chinese cuisine goddess," has spoken for the first time about the decisive reason she decided to marry her doctor husband.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel Studio Slam released an episode of "Yoon Nam-no Plan." That day, Park Eun-young talked about her married life and her husband while eating boiled chicken soup at a mountain stream with her close friend, Chef Yoon Nam-no.

Yoon Nam-no asked the newly married Park Eun-young, "When did you decide you wanted to spend your whole life with this person?" Park said the reason was not one special scene, but the qualities she kept seeing in her husband over and over again.

She said, "There were several moments when I decided to get married, and they all had one thing in common." She added, "He is truly consistent. I liked how he quietly got things done all the way to the end." She also said, "Above all, he is incredibly caring," showing her affection for her husband.

Listening to her, Yoon Nam-no chimed in, "I know him well too. He is tall and handsome." He then recalled visiting a hospital to get a diet injection prescription and said, "He kept saying he was hungry from the morning. He was worried, saying, 'Will it even work?'" drawing laughter.

The two also continued talking about chefs' dating and marriage. Park Eun-young predicted that among the unmarried chefs, "Yoon Nam-no will probably be the first to get married." About Chef Son Jong-won, she said, "He is so popular that he probably does not need to rush." She also shared a warm story about Chef Kwon Seong-jun, saying, "He is such a thoughtful person that he even brought in a stray cat and took care of it himself."

Meanwhile, Chef Park Eun-young won wide popularity as the "Chinese cuisine goddess" through Netflix's Culinary Class Wars. She married a doctor one year older than her in May, and has recently continued various broadcast activities, including JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.