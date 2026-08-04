Seo Dong-ju Says She Became Estranged from Her Younger Brother After Seo Se-won's Death: "It Was Caused by My Father"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster and lawyer Seo Dong-ju candidly opened up about her family history and said she is no longer in contact with her younger brother.

On the 2nd, Seo Dong-ju shared her thoughts on the mother-daughter relationship through her personal channel and began by saying, "A mother-daughter relationship seems to be more difficult and profound than any other relationship."

She confessed, "My father has passed away, and I am no longer in contact with my younger brother. Now my mother is the only family I have left. So these days, I rely on her even more, and I feel that our relationship is becoming increasingly inseparable."

She went on to say, "I think the completion of a mother-daughter relationship may come when a mother sees me as a woman first, before seeing me as her daughter, and when I, too, come to understand my mother as a woman first, before seeing her as my mother." She added, "Only then can we let go of some of the expectations we had for each other and love one another as we are."

After the post was published, one internet user asked, "Why are you not in contact with your younger brother?" Seo Dong-ju calmly explained the reason in a comment, saying, "After my father passed away, a lot of things happened, and while I was under stress, we were talking and something suddenly broke off."

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju is the daughter of Seo Se-won and Seo Jeong-hee.

In 2015, Seo Se-won was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of assaulting Seo Jeong-hee, and the couple later divorced by mutual agreement.

Seo Se-won, who had been living in the Kingdom of Cambodia, suffered cardiac arrest while receiving an IV drip at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh in 2023 and died at the age of 67.

After graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law, Seo Dong-ju worked as a lawyer in the United States and remarried last year to someone working in the entertainment industry.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.