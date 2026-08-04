Who Is Kang Kyun-sung’s Bride-to-Be, Yoo Hajin? The Actress Who Debuted in "Spring Night" and Is 14 Years Younger

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Kang Kyun-sung of the group No Eul will marry actress Yoo Hajin, who is 14 years younger than him, this October.

On the 4th, Kang Kyun-sung's agency, S27M Entertainment, announced, "Kang Kyun-sung will hold his wedding ceremony with actress Yoo Hajin on October 30 at a location in Seoul."

The agency said, "The two have promised a future together based on deep trust and affection for one another." It added, "Kang Kyun-sung decided to marry out of deep confidence in and love for his bride-to-be, and he plans to continue his career as both the head of a family and an artist."

Bride-to-be Yoo Hajin was born in 1995, making her 14 years younger than Kang Kyun-sung, who was born in 1981. She made her debut in the 2019 MBC drama "Spring Night" and has since worked as an actress, appearing in a range of productions including "Eoseowa," "Fly Up, Butterfly," and "Love Is for Suckers."

She has also appeared in the films "Turn: The Street" and "Body Collection.zip," and became known as a model for a variety of brands, including Korean Air's Terminal 2, beauty products, games, and water purifiers.

Earlier, Kang Kyun-sung shared his thoughts on marriage on his social media account on the 3rd, saying, "I have met someone precious whom I want to walk through life with forever. I am grateful to No Eulbit, who has always supported me and shared the precious moments of my life. I hope you will continue to watch over us warmly and bless us, as that would mean a great deal to me."

Meanwhile, as a member of the vocal group No Eul, Kang Kyun-sung continues to stay active with fans through regular music releases and performances.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.