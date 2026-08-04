Hwang Shin-hye Reveals Her Younger Brother, a Mouth Painter: "He Was a Tall Marine, but Became Paralyzed from the Neck Down at 29"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Hwang Shin-hye will share the special story of her younger brother, Hwang Jung-eon, who became a mouth painter after being diagnosed with paralysis from the neck down following a sudden accident at age 29.

In the KBS1 variety show "Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together," which airs on the 5th, Hwang Shin-hye and the Singles members visit the solo exhibition of Hwang Jung-eon, Hwang Shin-hye’s younger brother and a mouth painter.

Hwang Jung-eon, a member of the World Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, paints by holding a brush in his mouth instead of using his hands. He has continued his artistic work for more than 30 years and has moved many people with his work.

At the exhibition that day, Hwang Shin-hye’s close friends, actress Choi Myung-gil and singer-turned-painter Kim Wan-sun, also attended, making the occasion even more meaningful. Yang Jung-ah, who faced the sincerity and years reflected in the works, was reportedly moved to tears.

The broadcast will also reveal the close bond between the Hwang siblings. Hwang Jung-eon brings laughter by joking, "The closer we get, the harsher her scolding gets," exposing his sister Hwang Shin-hye’s blunt personality. But behind their playful banter was a deep affection for each other.

Throughout the exhibition, Hwang Shin-hye played a steady supporting role, carefully checking her brother’s clothes and appearance. The program also reveals that her encouragement and support were a major source of strength when Hwang Jung-eon chose the path of a mouth painter, adding to the emotion.

In particular, Hwang Shin-hye’s family recalls the time when Hwang Jung-eon was injured in a sudden accident at 29, speaking with heavy hearts. He had been healthy enough to enlist in the Marines and was known for his tall, handsome appearance, but the accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, shocking the entire family.

His mother said she went through such a painful period that she thought, "Why isn’t there a medicine that can stop tears?"

Hwang Jung-eon also recalls that while he was hospitalized after the accident, Hwang Shin-hye stayed by his bedside all night on days when she was not filming and took care of him, sharing the family’s years of leaning on one another to endure.

Meanwhile, the special story of Hwang Shin-hye and mouth painter Hwang Jung-eon will be revealed on KBS1's "Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together," airing at 7:40 p.m. on the 5th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.