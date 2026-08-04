Jung Hyung-don Ends Five Years of Living Apart From Family... Han Yu-ra and Twin Daughters Return Home: "I'm Crazy Excited for Korea's Autumn"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Han Yu-ra, the wife of Jung Hyung-don and a former writer, has shared an update on her return to South Korea after about five years in Hawaii.

On the 4th, Han Yu-ra posted on her social media, saying, "I'm enjoying a happy summer in South Korea, but once this summer ends, I'm going to be insanely excited to experience Korea's autumn for the first time in five years."

She expressed her anticipation for everyday life back in South Korea after a long period overseas.

In the photos, Han Yu-ra is smiling brightly while spending a relaxed birthday celebration with acquaintances in South Korea. Her friends also marked her return with a cake that read, "Yu-ra is back," and moving boxes filling the home signaled a fresh start.

Han Yu-ra moved to Hawaii in the United States about five years ago for her twin daughters' education. Since then, Jung Hyung-don had remained in South Korea alone and continued his activities while living as a long-distance father. Han Yu-ra and the twins have now wrapped up their life in Hawaii and returned home.

Jung Hyung-don had previously shared how he was preparing for his family's return. In June, he revealed the process of buying a personal car for the first time in 10 years through his YouTube channel, "Jung Hyung-don, All Sorts of Things Happen When Buying a Car."

At the time, Jung said in the description, "I ended up buying a personal car for the first time in 10 years. Before that, I had a Morning. Anyway, it feels deeply moving." He added, "Now that the kids are older, I want to buy a good used car that the whole family can ride in together," explaining that the vehicle was for his family.

Meanwhile, Jung Hyung-don married Han Yu-ra, a former broadcast writer, in 2009, and the couple welcomed twin daughters in 2012.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.