Yoo Toong, Married Eight Times, Says His Eye Won't Close and His Mouth Has Slipped to One Side; He Temporarily Halts YouTube Activity Due to Facial Paralysis

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Actor and broadcaster Yoo Toong said he is temporarily suspending his YouTube activities to focus on recovering his health after suffering symptoms of facial paralysis.

On the 1st, Yoo Toong uploaded a video titled "Let's Meet Again After Regaining My Health" to his YouTube channel, Yoo Toong TV, and personally updated viewers on his current condition.

In the video, Yoo Toong appeared unable to fully close one eye, with his mouth pulled to one side. His speech was also more slurred than usual, raising concern among fans.

Yoo Toong said, "My eye won't close and my mouth has shifted, so I am at a Korean medicine hospital right now," adding, "I am also scheduled to undergo a brain CT scan."

He went on to say, "I want to keep the channel going, but my family told me, 'You can't do that. You need to stop drawing too and rest completely,'" and said he would pause all activities for now and focus on treatment and recovery.

Yoo Toong had previously revealed that his health had significantly worsened because of malicious comments and threats targeting his daughter Mimi.

On MBN's Special Report World, which aired in May, he recalled the situation, saying, "There were threats to kill Mimi, as well as threats of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and I was so shaken," adding, "My tongue stiffened, and I couldn't speak."

He also said, "I lost strength on one side of my body, and the hospital said I could suffer a brain hemorrhage if things went wrong," drawing sympathy.

Born in 1957, Yoo Toong gained public affection through his work as an actor and broadcaster. He has said that he married and divorced five wives over eight marriages and has four children with his former wives. He is currently living in Korea with his daughter Mimi, whom he had with his last ex-wife, a Mongolian woman 22 years his junior.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.