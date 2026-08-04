Byul Reveals the 'Chilling' Remark That Made It Impossible Not to Marry Haha: "It Was an Honor, Go-eun"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Byul, whose real name is Kim Go-eun, has revealed for the first time the decisive remark that led her to marry her husband Haha.

A recent video titled "Preview: The Husband's Remark That Led Haha and Byul to Decide on Marriage" was released on the YouTube channel Compassion.

In the preview, Byul, wearing a light blue T-shirt, calmly recalled the moment. She looked back on the day she and Haha visited her father in the hospital before their wedding. After the two visited her father, who was lying in a hospital bed, they drove home together, but Haha reportedly said nothing for quite some time.

Byul recalled, "He didn't say a word the whole way back after we left the hospital room and he drove us home. I thought, 'Maybe he's deep in thought.'" She added, "I expected words of comfort like, 'That must have been so hard,' 'You went through a lot,' or 'You did well.' But the first thing he said was, 'It is an honor, Go-eun.'"

Byul said, "He told me, 'It is truly an honor to be welcomed into this family. Seeing how your family cared for a patient for 10 years and loved and supported one another made me think this was the kind of family I had always dreamed of. If I am with a family like this, I don't think there will be anything to fear.'"

She went on to say, "It was the first time someone had recognized the past 10 years of my life like that," and added, "That was the biggest reason I decided to get married." The full video about the couple's wedding story is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. on the 6th.

Meanwhile, Haha and Byul married in 2012 and have three children.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.