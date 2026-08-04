Heo Yang-im, who divorced Go Ji-yong, quietly starts a new chapter... Shares her son's life in New Zealand and her hospital routine

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Heo Yang-im, a doctor who recently revealed that she had divorced former Sechs Kies member Go Ji-yong, is continuing her quiet journey on her own.

On the 2nd, Heo Yang-im posted a long message on her social media along with an update on her son, who is living in New Zealand.

Heo wrote, "Another summer update from New Zealand." She added, "There are more and more moments when a mother cannot run in for him. Still, seeing him stand on his own, make his own choices, and eventually take another step forward makes me realize how much he has grown." She continued, "I hope he grows up to be not a child without fear, but one who is willing to try even when he is afraid."

She also expressed her affection for her son, who is far away, saying, "We’ll see each other soon. I’ll be waiting for you at the airport. You had a great time over the weekend, so starting tomorrow, train hard again!"

In the released photos, her son was seen taking on a bungee jump alone in New Zealand, drawing attention.

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, Go Ji-yong personally revealed the divorce, saying, "I divorced my wife two years ago." Go Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son the following year, but after 11 years of marriage, they have gone their separate ways.

Since then, Heo Yang-im has continued her daily life calmly, sharing updates about her son, who is enjoying a ski camp in New Zealand, as well as news related to the medical institution where she serves as chief director.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.