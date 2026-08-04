"Mother of Triplets" Hwang Shin-young Faces Another Surgery Just Two Weeks After Hemorrhoid Operation: "My intestines twisted, I couldn't breathe, so I went to the ER"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Hwang Shin-young has worried fans after revealing that she is preparing for intestinal surgery following her hemorrhoid operation.

On the 4th, Hwang Shin-young said on her social media, "I was hospitalized again. This time, my intestines twisted, and I am facing major surgery," raising concern.

The photo shows Hwang Shin-young lying in a hospital bed.

She explained, "Nine years ago, I had surgery for intussusception after my intestines twisted. This time, right after a summer trip with my children, my intestines twisted again and I couldn't breathe, so I came straight to the emergency room."

She added, "I don't know why this happened. Maybe my intestines twisted because I kept dancing," showing her usual cheerful spirit even in a difficult situation.

Hwang Shin-young said, "They told me I have to have surgery this week," and added, "I can't believe I have to have intestinal surgery after already having hemorrhoid surgery. Why is this happening to me lately? Maybe a lot of good things are coming." She continued, "I will get through the surgery well and come back."

Previously, on the 16th of last month, Hwang Shin-young revealed that she had undergone hemorrhoid surgery, saying, "I suddenly had so much pain when sitting down, so I rushed in for hemorrhoid surgery. The local anesthesia hurt a little."

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-young debuted as a comedian in the 28th class of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) open recruitment program. She married a non-celebrity who is five years older in 2017 and drew attention after giving birth to triplets in 2021.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.