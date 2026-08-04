Kim Soo-hyun confirms fan meeting with 20,000 fans in the Philippines, restarting global activities

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Soo-hyun is restarting his global activities with a fan meeting for 20,000 people in the Philippines.

Kim Soo-hyun will hold a fan meeting, "OUR FOREVER WITH YOU," in the Philippines on Oct. 2. The event, which will draw about 20,000 fans, will give him a chance to meet local supporters who have stood by him for a long time. He plans to connect with them through performances, talk segments and various events.

The fan meeting is also drawing attention as his first major overseas schedule to be confirmed since police recently decided not to forward the case over allegations that he violated the Child Welfare Act.

Police concluded the case after investigating the allegations raised on the 29th of last month, saying it was difficult to recognize the charges.

Kim Soo-hyun's global influence is being proven once again. A recent collection released with the Philippine lifestyle brand Bench saw key items sell out soon after launch, drawing strong attention. With the 20,000-person fan meeting now confirmed as well, observers say he has once again demonstrated his enduring brand power and fandom in the local market.

After clearing the legal risks, Kim Soo-hyun is expanding his global presence with back-to-back commitments, from advertising campaigns to overseas fan meetings. Through a sold-out ad campaign and the large-scale fan event, he has once again shown his commercial appeal in the Philippine market.

Kim Soo-hyun had previously halted his activities after being caught up in allegations last year that he dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

In response, Kim Soo-hyun's side said, "The relationship began after Kim Sae-ron became an adult," and filed complaints against Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, as well as the bereaved family, on charges including defamation.

During the police investigation, some of the photos and audio files presented as evidence by Kim Se-ui's side were found to have been manipulated with artificial intelligence, and the message exchanges were also judged to have been forged.

Kim Se-ui is currently in custody and has been indicted on charges including defamation, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, attempted coercion and intimidation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.