Choi Si-won Responds at Length Amid Political Bias Controversy and Fans' Calls to Quit: "Do Not Assume I Am Taking Sides With Any Camp"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choi Si-won, a member of Super Junior and an actor, has directly stated his position in a lengthy comment as controversy over his political leanings continues and some fans call for him to leave the group.

Choi recently introduced a humanities and liberal arts book by Channel A news anchor Kim Jin on his social media account, writing, "I really enjoyed reading Anchor Kim Jin's book."

The post drew comments expressing concern about possible political misunderstandings, linking Anchor Kim Jin to former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon. Choi then replied directly.

He said, "I sincerely appreciate those who worry about me and think of me," adding, "I do not believe anyone should be assumed to be on the side of a particular person or camp based only on personal likes and dislikes or a few opinions."

He continued, "I think many people, as they went through the June 3 local elections, came to realize again the importance of voting rights and renewed their interest in them," and added, "I believe harmony and change can truly begin only when we move beyond the attitude that anyone who is not on my side is an enemy and embrace our differences."

Choi has recently drawn attention by repeatedly sharing his views on political and social issues.

On the 23rd of last month, he shared a video of a rally calling for a by-election at Olympic Park in Seoul and emphasized, "Building trust in elections is not for one side or the other, regardless of whether it is the ruling party or the opposition, but for the democracy of the Republic of Korea as a whole," adding, "All election procedures must be managed transparently and thoroughly."

On the 13th of the same month, he also wrote, "In the past, sometimes, and these days more often, I think as one citizen about what kind of country this should be for the next generation," and added, "I want to continue discussing the future of our country with you and share the thoughts I have been reflecting on."

Earlier, in February, he posted the four-character idioms "buluipilmang" and "tobungwahae" on social media on the day of former President Yoon Seok-yeol's first-instance ruling, then deleted them, which led to political interpretations.

As this pattern continued, some Super Junior fans also called for Choi to leave the group.

Meanwhile, Choi filed a lawsuit in May against 10 people who wrote malicious posts. Last month, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted a motion for discovery to identify those users, and it was later reported that some of the defendants were Super Junior fans, drawing shock.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.