Choi Yena, 'Absurd Humiliation' After Opening Social Media... '0' Followers for 2 Weeks

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Choi Yena revealed a bittersweet story about how her newly created social media account failed to gain a single follower for two weeks and was subsequently classified as a spam account.

On the 3rd, a video titled "I'm the Real Yena" was posted on the YouTube channel "I Am the Real Yena. " On this recently opened channel, Choi Yena began new ways to communicate with her fans.

In the video, Choi Yena confessed, "Actually, I recently created an X (old Twitter) account," adding, "At first, I even greeted people by saying, 'Hello, this is Yena,' but I had zero followers for over two weeks. Life is truly cold," which drew laughter. Even a representative from her agency reacted by saying, "I didn't even know she had created an account," causing the set to burst into laughter.

Choi Yena tried posting herself to check if her account was being displayed properly, but she faced another obstacle.

The post in question was classified as a 'possibly spam reply' on X. Upon seeing this, Choi Yena expressed her frustration, saying, "I'm not a spam account.

What am I supposed to do?" and burst into laughter at the unexpected situation. Currently, Choi Yena's X account has approximately 118,000 followers, showing a significantly different appearance from that time.

Even after the video was released, she recalled the moment, saying, "I still can't forget that day.

" Fans responded with amusement, commenting, "It really is Yena, but nobody recognized her," "It's so funny that she was treated like spam," and "I need to go follow her right now.

" Meanwhile, Choi Yena will conclude her Asia tour by holding the '2026 YENA ENCORE LIVE: The Movie - The Other World That Started from a Square' encore concert on the 22nd and 23rd.

She is also continuing various activities, including serving as an MC for the SBS variety show 'My Remaining Love'. narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.