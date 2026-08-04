Gong Hyo-jin Defends Jung Joon-won Amid 'Attitude Controversy'... "He Really Threw Up After Filming"

At a production presentation for MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama held on the 30th at the MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, Seoul, Jung Joon-won and Gong Hyo-jin posed for photos. Sangam-dong = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.30/

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As actor Jung Joon-won continues to face criticism over his variety show demeanor, co-star Gong Hyo-jin has spoken out in support of her junior colleague.

On the 4th, Gong Hyo-jin posted a screenshot from the MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" on her social networking service account and wrote, "This husband really threw up after filming."

The released photo showed Jung Joon-won looking tense as he took part in the shoot.

Gong Hyo-jin then added, "I couldn't save him. I'm sorry," expressing her sympathy.

In particular, Gong Hyo-jin drew attention by revealing that Jung Joon-won felt so much pressure during filming that he vomited after it ended. Her remarks suggested that his somewhat passive appearance on air stemmed from nervousness.

Earlier, Gong Hyo-jin and Jung Joon-won appeared on "What Are You Doing When You Play?" on the 1st to promote their new drama, "The Married Woman Killer."

However, Jung Joon-won, who has limited experience in variety shows, came across as someone who answered questions briefly and did not actively join the acting challenges suggested by the cast.

At the time, he admitted, "My mind is all over the place. I feel like my head is going blank," while Gong Hyo-jin explained his personality for him, saying, "He's not good at conversation."

After the broadcast, some viewers criticized him, saying he lacked enthusiasm as a variety show guest, sparking what became known as an "attitude controversy." Others, however, defended him, arguing that the backlash was excessive given that it was his first variety show appearance.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.