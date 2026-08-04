'Mom of Three Daughters' Sunye, the youngest has already grown this much... Growing up fast like her mom

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Sunye, formerly of Wonder Girls, has shared updates on her summer vacation with her three daughters.

On the 4th, Sunye posted several photos on her social media with the caption "SUMMER & WE at the BEACH. " The photos show Sunye spending a relaxing time with her family at Sokcho Beach.

Sunye, wearing sunglasses and taking a selfie, boasted her unchanging beauty, while her three daughters were captured in the background running around on the sand and enjoying the sea, creating a heartwarming scene. Another photo captured the backs of her three daughters walking toward the sea side by side, holding sand toys.

The daughters, who have grown up considerably, and their aura, which closely resembles their mother, caught the eye. Fans sent their support with comments such as, "The daughters have really grown up," "Sunye is still the same," and "A family photo that is healing just to look at.

" Meanwhile, Sunye married James Park, a missionary of Korean descent from Canada, in 2013 and has three daughters. Recently, she has been continuing her active career, appearing in broadcasts, performances, and musicals.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.