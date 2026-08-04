Lee Tae-ran, childless for 13 years, says, "My businessman husband doesn't watch my YouTube videos... He's changed" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Tae-ran shares a bittersweet story about her husband not watching her YouTube videos.

MBC's "Radio Star," which airs on Wednesday night, the 5th, will feature Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "I'm So Hip Between Fashions and Passions." The show is produced by Choi Yoon-jung, with direction by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

On the show, Lee Tae-ran admits that she has severe variety-show anxiety. She says she is usually very nervous about appearing on entertainment programs, and that when she received the casting call, she first heard that Choi Won-young would also be appearing. After learning that the actor who played her husband in the drama "Sky Castle" would be on the show, Lee Tae-ran decided to appear, saying, "I was so curious and wanted to see Won-young. I'll do it."

Lee Tae-ran, who played a selfish and talkative villain in the drama "Our Golden Days," also reveals an unexpected aftermath. She says that until now, she had mostly played easygoing and likable characters, and this was the first time she truly felt how differently people react depending on the role.

She says the questions even poured in from people around her. Lee Tae-ran explains that people asked her acquaintances, "What is Lee Tae-ran really like?" and "Was she always like that?" Some even contacted them to ask whether she had "psychopathic tendencies," which stirred up the studio. She also honestly admits that while she had felt pressure to keep taking on good-girl roles, playing a villain this time helped her let go of some of that burden.

The episode also shares the story behind her YouTube channel, "The Wife Who Reads Books, Actress Lee Tae-ran." Lee Tae-ran says she launched the channel with the goal of donating her YouTube earnings every month, but the revenue did not build up as quickly as she had expected. In the end, she says she adds her own money to the earnings every six months and donates twice a year, adding a warm touch to the story.

There is also a funny twist involving the channel name. Although the channel is called "The Wife Who Reads Books, Actress Lee Tae-ran," her husband no longer listens to her videos these days. Lee Tae-ran says she is now wondering whether she should change the channel name because of his changed reaction, drawing laughter.

She also opens up about a time when she was hooked on broadcast dance. Lee Tae-ran says she wanted to exercise but did not want to do it in a boring way, so she started taking broadcast dance classes and attended once a week. In particular, she takes on the "Youngkkeukkeu Challenge" in line with the news that Cortis Martin will appear. Lee Tae-ran says she is fired up, wondering when else she would get to perform on a stage like this with Martin, and the generational challenge the two complete draws an enthusiastic response from the set.

From her variety-show comeback after overcoming anxiety, to the intense fallout from her villain role, to her YouTube donations and broadcast dance challenge, Lee Tae-ran's candid and cheerful stories will be revealed on "Radio Star," airing Wednesday, the 5th, at 10:30 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.