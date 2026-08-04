Is That Jung Da-eun? She Ditches Her Anchor Image for a Bold Bikini Look... A Daring Transformation Even Cho Woo-jong Would Be Surprised By

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Jung Da-eun, a former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer turned broadcaster, showed off a striking bikini look.

On the 4th, Jung Da-eun posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the caption, "Photos from another summer vacation in Okinawa."

The photos show Jung Da-eun enjoying a relaxing time at a resort pool in Okinawa, Japan, with her family.

She drew attention with a style that paired a straw hat with a vivid red bikini. Far removed from the neat image she had as an announcer, she presented a bold new look and caught the eye with her slim figure and healthy appeal.

Earlier, Jung Da-eun appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired in 2023, and revealed her dramatic style change after leaving her announcer job.

At the time, Jung Da-eun showed off fashion that was different from before, including crop tops, and said, "It felt like a prison. There is this image people think of when they think of an announcer. Neat and polished, always living within that frame. After 15 years, I finally broke free from those shackles."

Her husband, Cho Woo-jong, drew laughs by expressing disapproval of her changed fashion style, saying, "She's not just stepping out of it once; she's trying to take her clothes off. This is serious. She should be putting clothes on."

Meanwhile, Jung Da-eun married broadcaster Cho Woo-jong in 2017, and the couple has a daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.