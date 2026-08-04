From the Philosophy of Time to the Scent of Space... Downing's 'D.well' and WHAT THE FUME's Emotional Collaboration

(Photo=Orak Company)

[Sportschosun Kwon Young-han] Fragrance solution company Orak Company, led by CEOs Kim Si-hyeon and Lee Dong-ho, said that through its fragrance brand WHAT THE FUME, it developed the signature scent and diffuser for Downing's premium furniture brand D.well, called "FAMILY MOTTO."

D.well, Downing's premium brand, presents distinctive furniture based on more than 40 years of accumulated craftsmanship and heritage. Built on research into consumers' lifestyles and a high level of expertise, the brand promotes a comfortable and refined living-room culture. Its core values are leather R&D, carefully selected raw materials, and Downing's durable manufacturing technology.

In particular, it pursues restrained aesthetics over extravagance and lasting resonance over short-lived trends. That is the philosophy behind D.well: creating furniture that blends naturally into a space while growing more present over time.

(Photo=D.WELL)

The signature scent developed from this philosophy is called "FAMILY MOTTO." Inspired by the idea of a family motto, which refers to values and attitudes passed down among family members over time, the name captures standards that endure across generations within a space and values that do not easily change.

"FAMILY MOTTO" translates D.well's furniture aesthetics and attitude toward time into scent through a restrained first impression and a lingering finish that deepens as time passes. It is designed to blend naturally into a space while leaving a lasting presence, reflecting the solidity and depth D.well has upheld for years.

The project is meaningful not only because it applies the developed scent to a space, but also because it was completed as a diffuser product that embodies D.well's brand philosophy. Beyond the visual and tactile experience of seeing and using furniture, consumers can now experience the brand through scent and carry D.well's values and atmosphere into everyday spaces.

An Orak Company official said, "FAMILY MOTTO was not simply a project to develop a scent that goes well with furniture. It was an effort to translate the standards and attitude toward time that Downing and D.well have upheld for years into fragrance," adding, "Like D.well's furniture, which leaves a deeper impression over time than at first encounter, the scent was designed to blend naturally into a space and remain there for a long time."

The official added, "Orak Company connects the entire brand experience, from developing signature scents to applying them in spaces and planning and developing fragrance products," and said, "We plan to continue expressing the identities of various industries through the medium of scent."

The signature diffuser "FAMILY MOTTO," which reflects D.well's brand philosophy, will be available at D.well stores nationwide starting August 1.

Kwon Young-han, kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.