Current Female Announcer Reveals Stalking Victimization... "He Came to My Workplace, So I Hired a Lawyer"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] SPOTV announcer Kim Yoon-hee has spoken out about stalking that has followed her to her workplace and daily life, and has begun taking legal action.

On the 3rd, Kim Yoon-hee posted a lengthy message on her social networking service, saying, "There is someone who has recently been coming to my workplace and following my movements without permission."

She warned that "such behavior may constitute a stalking crime," then said, "I have already hired a lawyer and am reviewing the matter legally. If it happens again, I will not hesitate to take legal action." She added, "I am always grateful for your support," but also urged, "Please make sure to respect my privacy and safety."

After Kim Yoon-hee's post was made public, fans showed their support with reactions such as, "Showing up at her workplace crosses the line," "I hope she takes a firm stance," and "Safety comes first."

Meanwhile, Kim Yoon-hee previously worked as an economics anchor at SBS Biz and appeared on programs such as MBC's "14F" and SBS's "Morning Wide." She joined SPOTV in 2022 and has hosted a range of sports programs, including "Spotime Baseball," "Spotime Weekly Show," and "SPOTV News Weekly Sangam."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.