There are four Uhm Jung-hwas... A single family photo with matching eyes and smiles sends the internet into a frenzy ('Morning Forum')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa revealed the behind-the-scenes story of a family photo that drew attention for how much she resembles her mother, older sister, and younger sibling.

On the KBS 1TV program 'Morning Forum' aired on the 4th, the cast of the film 'Okay! Madam 2' — Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, and Bae Jeong-nam — appeared.

That day, Uhm Jung-hwa smiled as she said of the family photo that recently became a major topic, "I really had no idea it would become this much of a sensation."

Earlier, in June, Uhm Jung-hwa shared a photo on her social media account from a trip with her mother, older sister, and younger sibling, taken by a pool. The striking resemblance among the four later became a hot topic.

The family photo was shown again on the program. After seeing it, the hosts exclaimed in unison, "It's Uhm Jung-hwa, Uhm Jung-hwa, Uhm Jung-hwa," "Which one is Uhm Jung-hwa?" and "If there were no captions, we would have had a hard time telling who Uhm Jung-hwa was."

In response, Uhm Jung-hwa recalled the moment, saying, "I've been so busy that for several years I couldn't celebrate my mother's birthday in a way she would truly like." She added, "We went on a trip after a long time and took photos by the pool." She continued, "It was such a happy moment that I posted it on social media, and the next day everything blew up," laughing as she said, "People said we all looked exactly the same."

She went on to share her family's reaction, saying, "My mother loved it so much, and my older sister and younger sibling were really happy too." She added, "I was very happy as well."

Meanwhile, Uhm Jung-hwa will meet audiences through 'Okay! Madam 2,' which opens on the 12th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.