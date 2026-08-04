Rapper Siva, Kim Ji-seon’s Son, Says Savings Have Dwindled: "I’m Overcoming Panic Disorder Through a Part-Time Job, and I’m Grateful Every Day"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Rapper Siva, the son of comedian Kim Ji-seon, shared an update on his life, saying he is working to overcome social anxiety and panic disorder.

On the 4th, Siva posted a long message on his social media account, saying, "I wanted to share an update on my life after such a long time, so I came here."

He admitted, "To be honest, I had the somewhat arrogant idea that I could make a living from music alone. I had put all the money I had saved into music, but in reality my savings kept shrinking, and my worries about the future grew."

He continued, "Above all, it was terrifying to think that I had to look for a new job while dealing with severe social anxiety and panic disorder." He added, "So I kept avoiding it and lived a routine of going to the studio as soon as I woke up, working out, and then going back to the studio again. But at some point, I realized that this routine was actually wearing me down little by little."

He said he later got a good opportunity and started a part-time job. "I work four days a week, seven hours a day, and spend the rest of my time focusing on music. There is no break time and no meals are provided, but I am grateful every day simply because I can go back into society and work again, and because I am gradually overcoming social anxiety and panic disorder," he said, revealing his changed daily life.

He concluded, "I will come back with better music and a better version of myself. I’ll share updates from time to time on Instagram."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-seon’s son Siva was born in 2005 and is 21 this year. He made his debut in 2024 with "HAN : Cooked" and is active as a rapper.

Lee Gae-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.