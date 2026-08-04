Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i deny divorce rumors, then share another heartbreaking update: "The helplessness of only being able to watch"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Park Sung-kwang and his wife Lee Sol-i, after denying divorce rumors, shared an update on how they have been spending each day anxiously while caring for their two dogs, both of whom have heart disease.

On the 4th, Park Sung-kwang posted on his social media, along with a message that read, "It suddenly got worse again, so we rushed to the hospital," and shared a video of himself taking his dog Gwangbok-i to the hospital.

The video showed Gwangbok-i struggling as symptoms of pulmonary edema became more frequent due to heart disease, drawing sympathy from viewers. After arriving at the hospital, Park Sung-kwang cheered him on, saying, "Hang in there a little longer, Gwangbok-i."

His wife, Lee Sol-i, also responded directly to fans' concerns about the dog. When asked, "I heard Gwangbok-i is sick. Is he okay? Don't you go to the hospital together?" she said, "We do go to the hospital together. We have two dogs with heart disease, so we take turns caring for them."

Lee Sol-i explained her dogs' conditions, saying, "Every day is spent anxiously counting their breathing rates," and added, "Gwangbok-i is especially severe, so we have been going to the hospital often. Gyeoul-i's heart has also enlarged, and his coughing has become severe." She continued, "It is so sad to feel helpless and only be able to watch," and added, "I will take good care of them. Thank you for your concern."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and won viewers' affection by sharing their daily life through the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.'

Recently, a cryptic post Lee Sol-i uploaded on social media was interpreted too broadly online, leading to rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang. She later addressed the speculation herself, urging people not to read too much into it. After that, Park Sung-kwang left an openly affectionate comment on Lee Sol-i's social media, showing that their marital bond remains unchanged.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.