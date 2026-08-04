Lady Jane, Who Gave Birth to Twins, Lost 20 kg and Slimmed Her Expanded Rib Cage Too... "One Meal a Day and Exercise Worked"

Photo = Lady Jane's SNS

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Lady Jane revealed how she lost 20 kg after giving birth to twins.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel of Yeoseong Dong-a released a video titled "'Hongdae Goddess' to 'Generation MZ Mom' Lady Jane | Her husband kept his promise of a full night's sleep with military-style parenting | Forced 'one meal a day' led to ?20 kg."

That day, Lady Jane drew attention by appearing so thin that it was hard to believe she was only one year into raising twins. She said she had gained 20 kg during pregnancy but had lost almost all of it. "I cut back on how much I ate and exercised hard. Pilates was especially effective. After having twins, my rib cage expanded a lot, so I did exercises to close it back up, and they worked," she said.

Photo = Yeoseong Dong-a YouTube channel

She added, "Raising twins is so hard that the weight just comes off on its own. I don't have time to eat. People say I should eat less, but I didn't even try to cut back. I just don't have time to eat. The moment I try to take one spoonful, the babies start crying."

She also said, "The kids are at the stage where they're moving on to toddler food, but whenever they see us eating, they keep asking for some. So I can't really eat in front of them. I try to eat as little as possible, and even when I do eat, I have to finish within five to 10 minutes, so my intake naturally went down. My husband has also lost a lot of weight."

Meanwhile, Lady Jane married Lim Hyun-tae, a musical actor formerly of the group Bigflo, who is 10 years younger than her, in 2023. Last year, she gave birth to twin daughters through in vitro fertilization.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.