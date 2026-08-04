Seo Min-jae, Caught in Paternity Dispute, Shares Heartfelt Feelings for Son Born on Her Own... Resumes Activities While Talking About Parenting

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] Seo Min-jae, who appeared on "Heart Signal 3" and later changed her name to Seo Eun-woo, has written about her sincere feelings for her son for the first time since becoming a mother.

On the 3rd, Seo Min-jae resumed her Brunch column series and shared how her life and parenting routine have changed after giving birth. Unlike her previous posts, which documented her treatment process and experience with addiction, this time she calmly opened up about her life as a mother.

In a post titled "To My Baby," she wrote, "The moment I first faced you, I felt a love I cannot explain," and "Even if parallel universes exist, I will still be loving you." She expressed the overwhelming emotions she felt when she first held her child, conveying deep affection in a calm and understated way.

In another post, she recalled the moment she first heard the word "mother" at the hospital right after giving birth. She honestly described how unfamiliar the title still felt and the process of becoming a mother.

Last year, Seo Min-jae drew major attention when she revealed that she had become pregnant before marriage and said she could not reach the child's biological father. She has since been pursuing legal steps against him, including paternity testing and child support claims, and gave birth to a healthy son in December.

Recently, she also shared a new profile shoot vlog on her YouTube channel. "It's been so long since I filmed a vlog that I forgot how I used to do it," she said, giving an update on her life and showing herself preparing to resume activities after completing profile shoots with a variety of concepts.

Meanwhile, Seo Min-jae first became known through Channel A's "Heart Signal 3" in 2020. She attracted attention as a former Miss Korea Gyeongbuk contestant and as Hyundai Motor Company's first female mechanic hired through its college graduate recruitment program. In 2022, she received a suspended sentence for methamphetamine use with Nam Tae-hyun. After later changing her name to Seo Eun-woo, she has continued on with a new life.

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.