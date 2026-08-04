Soo Ae, Really 47? After a Four-Year Hiatus, She Reveals New Profile Photos... 'Unchanged Innocent Beauty'

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Soo Ae has started posting on social media again and revealed new profile photos, drawing fans' attention.

On the 3rd, Soo Ae posted the words "November 2025" along with her new profile photos on her social media account.

In the photos, Soo Ae caught the eye with her refined beauty and pure, elegant aura. Even without flashy makeup or accessories, she showed off her signature grace. Her simple styling in monochrome outfits only highlighted her fresh and sophisticated presence.

She also interacted directly with an acquaintance who welcomed her back, leaving a comment that said, "It's nice to see you here, writer. I really loved the warm photos from the 'My Husband Oh Jak-doo' days." Since Soo Ae had not been very active on social media, fans responded enthusiastically, saying, "She changed her ID to the official one. I'm looking forward to it, unnie. Please do a project," "She changed her ID, updated her profile, and posted on her feed... Can we expect more?" and "Please feel free to communicate with us anytime."

Before that, her recent update had been shared last month through makeup artist Bang Sun-hwa's social media account. In those photos as well, Soo Ae drew attention with her youthful looks. As she has resumed social media activity after a long break, expectations for her future activities are also growing.

Meanwhile, Soo Ae was born in 1979 and is 47 years old this year. She has been on a four-year hiatus since JTBC's drama "Artificial City" ended in 2022. Last year, she considered appearing in the drama "Inside Men," but later stepped down.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.