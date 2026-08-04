Shin Dong-yup Says Boom Gave Him a 'Wine Worth Over 1 Million Won' That He Poured Down the Sink: "An Assassination Attempt?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup revealed the behind-the-scenes story of receiving a fake wine gift from Boom.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Boom, Nucksal, Hanhae, an All-Time Glamorous Boom Show" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.

In the video, Boom said, "I feel so sorry when I talk about wine and Chinese products," referring to the time he had given Shin Dong-yup a fake bottle of wine.

In response, Shin Dong-yup first revealed that during the early planning meetings for tvN's Amazing Saturday, he strongly recommended Boom as an MC despite the production team's concerns.

Shin Dong-yup said, "About six months had passed. I think Boom heard about the casting backstory through the production team. He came to the waiting room and gave me a bottle of wine as a gift," adding, "It was extremely expensive. It was worth more than 1 million won."

He continued, "He said he had received it as a gift from someone he knew. But there are so many fakes in Korea and in other countries too," and explained, "When I asked, 'Isn't this fake?' he said he didn't know, but he did know it was a very high-end wine."

He then said, "I have wine from the same brand at home. I know the taste very well," and added, "A few months later, on a day when I wanted to give him a gift, I drank the wine he had given me. As soon as I tasted it, I ran to the sink and spat it out, then threw away the rest."

After hearing this, Hanhae said it was "a fake with no effort at all," and Nucksal joked, "An assassination attempt," drawing laughter.

Still, Shin Dong-yup said, "I received Boom's sincerity. The person who gave that gift probably also put genuine feelings into it," placing more meaning on the sentiment behind the gift than on the wine itself. Nucksal then added, "Wasn't he trying to kill you and take your seat?" which brought more laughter.

Shin Dong-yup went on to say, "I didn't tell Boom about this, but Seo Hyejin, the head of The Best K-Trot Singer, found it amusing when I told her the story. But she is the type to tell Boom right away," adding, "Boom later came by and gave me a proper bottle of wine," which drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.