Newcomer Choi Woo-jin to Meet Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Yeo-been in 'Tempting Romance' Casting

Photo courtesy of YH Entertainment

Photo courtesy of YH Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Choi Woo-jin is set to make his mark as a new face in romantic comedy.

Choi Woo-jin has been cast as Han Do-young in ENA's new drama 'Tempting Romance' (written by Lee Rae, directed by Lee Chang-min).

'Tempting Romance' follows star anchor Na Yi-joon (Jung Kyung-ho), who is going through early menopause, and his bitter rival Seo Hae-yoon (Jeon Yeo-been), a rough-edged writer. As they try to save a low-rated broadcast, they end up reviving each other's dried-up love cells.

In the drama, Choi Woo-jin plays Han Do-young, a rookie anchor in the YCB Newsroom. Han is a so-called "too-good-to-be-true" character, with striking looks as well as a gentle and kind personality. As he teams up with Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Yeo-been, he is expected to add to the show's appeal and awaken viewers' "fandom cells" with his signature captivating performance.

Choi Woo-jin has built a solid filmography through stable performances in a range of works, including 'Death's Game,' 'When the Phone Rings,' 'Good Boy,' and 'Shimwoomyeon Yeonriri.' He has raised his public profile by bringing each character to life in his own style. With 'Tempting Romance,' he is drawing attention for whether he can bring excitement to living rooms and establish himself as a new face in the romantic comedy genre.

Meanwhile, 'Tempting Romance,' starring Choi Woo-jin, is scheduled to air on ENA and Genie TV in the first half of 2027.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.