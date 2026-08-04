Dancing in a Bikini and Risking a Wardrobe Malfunction? Leejung Lee Gets Practical Tips from Gwacheon Kkul Subak

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Dancer Leejung Lee, who once said she dreamed of performing on stage in a bikini, received practical advice from dancer Gwacheon Kkul Subak, who drew attention for her so-called "bikini dance."

A recent video titled "How can you dance in a bikini?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Super Dancer LEEJUNG."

In the video, Leejung invited Gwacheon Kkul Subak, who performs intense routines while wearing a bikini, and the two talked about everything from bikini styling to real-world tips.

Leejung said, "I really love dancing in a bikini," but added that "there is always some risk." She went on to say, "While watching Seoin's videos, I saw a comment that said, 'I hope there is someone who trusts their bikini as much as they trust themselves,' and I found it so funny," adding, "How do you dance while trusting your bikini that much?"

Gwacheon Kkul Subak replied that the most important thing is "Trust," drawing laughter. She also shared ways to prevent actual wardrobe malfunctions. "The straps have to be tied twice," she said. "If you attach skin-friendly tape on both sides to secure it, and reinforce the center with tape depending on your skin condition, it becomes much more stable," she explained, offering her own know-how.

The two also introduced the bikinis they usually wear, sharing their thoughts on design, comfort, and the styles they prefer for dancing. Leejung said she gained the courage to dance in a bikini after seeing Seoin, and revealed that she still dreams of one day taking the stage in a bikini.

At the end of the video, they exchanged words of support and promised to film a dance video together next time, adding a warm touch.

Meanwhile, Leejung has been actively appearing in performances and content, including Mnet's "World of Street Woman Fighter."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.