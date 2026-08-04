Eum Moon-suk of "Hope" Tears Up Thinking of His Father: "He Came Back With No Muscle Left After Terminal Cancer" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actor Eum Moon-suk shed tears as he recalled his late father.

On the 3rd, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a preview video featuring Eum Moon-suk.

He recently made a strong impression through the film "Hope." About the praise pouring in, such as "The atmosphere changed after Eum Moon-suk appeared," "He shone the brightest," and "How did he land a role like that?" he responded modestly, saying, "Honestly, it's scary. I just hope my lack of skill doesn't get exposed," drawing laughter.

He also recalled a painful memory from a difficult time with his father. He said, "One day, my father came to Seoul and took out 1,000-won, 5,000-won, and 50,000-won bills. That was all he had. I decided I had to toughen up."

His father, who gave everything for his son, died in 2022 after battling cancer. Eum Moon-suk said, "My father had terminal cancer, so he had no muscle left. He appeared in my dream recently," and eventually broke down in tears, deepening the sadness.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.