"Manager Kim Villain" Joo Sang-wook Gets an Earful at Noryangjin Market: "A Really Bad Person"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Joo Sang-wook drew laughs after a video showed him receiving harsh comments in real life because of the villain he plays on the drama.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel "Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryeon" uploaded its latest video, which featured Joo Sang-wook visiting the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market.

In the video, Joo Sang-wook was spotted at the market when a shop owner recognized him, saying, "Aren't you the chairman from 'Manager Kim'?" The owner then mentioned Joo's character Ju Gangchan and joked, "The best villain. A really bad person," suddenly piling on mock criticism of the character and making viewers laugh.

Caught off guard by the reaction, Joo Sang-wook pretended to hurriedly put on a mask, drawing more laughter. He then expressed his gratitude to the owners who recognized him, saying, "Thank you."

Another owner said, "You shouldn't do that," prompting Joo Sang-wook to fire back, "What's wrong with it? What did I do wrong?" The owner replied with a witty comeback, "You did something wrong. You're too handsome," turning the scene into a burst of laughter.

The owner later offered raw shrimp as a gift, saying, "It's on the house." Joo Sang-wook smiled at the unexpected present and said, "I'm glad I didn't wear a mask," drawing laughter once again.

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook played Ju Gangchan, a construction company chairman with a background as a hired thug, in the Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," which ended on the 25th of last month. He left a strong impression by portraying the charisma of a ruthless power broker, twisted paternal love, human cracks, and a mad obsession in a layered performance.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.