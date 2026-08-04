Baek Ji-yeon Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday with Close Friend Choi Ji-woo... "Together Again This Year"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Baek Ji-yeon, a former anchor and broadcaster, shared photos from her birthday party with close friend Choi Ji-woo, showing off their long-standing friendship.

On the 4th, Baek Ji-yeon posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Together again this year."

In the released photos, Baek Ji-yeon is seen celebrating her birthday with Choi Ji-woo. She is wearing a headband that says "Happy Birthday" and smiling brightly in front of a cake. In particular, the two drew attention for their youthful looks and warm atmosphere, as if age meant nothing to them.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-yeon was born on August 5, 1964, and turned 62 this year. She joined MBC as an announcer in 1987 and went on to become one of South Korea's leading female anchors. After leaving the company in 1999, she has continued her career as a professor, broadcaster and in other roles. She currently runs her own YouTube channel, "Baek Ji-yeon Now."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.