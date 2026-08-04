Cha Ga-won Says He Was Extorted for 40 Billion Won by MC Mong, Was Threatened With Baekhyun to Repay Gambling Debts: Tearful Recording ('Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] A recording of Cha Ga-won, chairman of PIAK Group and CEO of ONE HUNDRED, has been released.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel 'Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho' uploaded a video titled "'Take Down MC Mong,' Chairman Cha Ga-won... Shocking 'reverse viral' recording obtained."

Lee Jin-ho released a recording that suggests Chairman Cha knew more than anyone else about MC Mong's gambling debts. According to the recording, in December last year, Chairman Cha told informant A, "I know people think I couldn't settle payments for the artists because of 12 billion won. That's not true. And people say MC Mong extorted 12 billion won from me, but he took even more from me. He extorted about 40 billion won from me. But they thought the site had stopped because of the 12 billion won. That's not it."

Chairman Cha also explained why he paid off MC Mong's gambling debts, saying, "MC Mong had enormous gambling debts. But what he used to threaten Baekhyun and me in the middle of it was, 'If this blows up, both of you are dead. Cha Ga-won, pay this off.' Baekhyun couldn't die, so I paid it. That was 20 billion won." He added, "Baekhyun was crying and said he no longer wanted to be tied to MC Mong. He begged me, saying, 'Sister, please just bear with it one more time.'"

However, Lee Jin-ho said, "It is difficult to trust 100% what Chairman Cha Ga-won said in this recording. Depending on the situation and the other person, he has sometimes cried when he was at a disadvantage, and at other times pressured the other side and made statements that were not true," adding, "In the end, this is decisive evidence that Chairman Cha also knew better than anyone else about MC Mong's gambling debts."

Lee Jin-ho then claimed that after Chairman Cha's relationship with MC Mong soured, he hired a viral marketing firm earlier this year and instructed it to carry out a reverse viral campaign against MC Mong. Lee said, "Chairman Cha claims he spent nearly 100 million won on this reverse viral campaign," and released the recording. According to the recording, in January this year, Chairman Cha said, "If we die, we die together. If we live, we live together. I don't know anymore," while discussing keywords for the reverse viral campaign with the agency.

Meanwhile, Chairman Cha was arrested on the 4th on fraud charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. He is accused of proposing a business project using the intellectual property of artists under his company to Knowmerce Corp., signing a contract, and receiving a 24.2 billion won advance payment, while failing to carry out the actual business. Investigators said the damage amounted to about 30 billion won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.