Pregnant for 28 Weeks, Kim Seung-hye Says, "A Boy Belly and a Girl Belly Look Different" — A Real-Life Look at Her D-Line

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye shared an update on her pregnancy and had a cheerful "D-line talk" with fellow comedian Lee Hee-kyung.

A video featuring Lee Hee-kyung, who became a mother around the same time, was recently uploaded to Kim Seung-hye's YouTube channel.

The two women immediately looked at each other's bellies when they met and expressed how happy they were to see each other. Lee Hee-kyung is 24 weeks pregnant, while Kim Seung-hye is 28 weeks along. Although they are only about a month apart, the difference in the size of their bellies was clear.

Lee Hee-kyung was surprised to see that her belly looked bigger even though she had become pregnant later than Kim Seung-hye, and asked, "Were you always this slim?"

Kim Seung-hye replied, "No. I've gained 13 kilograms," but Lee Hee-kyung laughed as she examined her belly and said, "You say you've gained weight, but you still look slim. This looks like you've only gained the baby's weight."

Kim Seung-hye honestly admitted, "My face and arms have gained weight too. When I look at old photos, the difference is definitely obvious."

The conversation then turned to comparing the shape of their bellies. Kim Seung-hye compared her belly with Lee Hee-kyung's and said, "Maybe it's because I'm carrying a boy? My belly has only come out toward the front."

Lee Hee-kyung replied, "Mine spreads out to the sides. They say a girl belly keeps the waist slim, but mine gets too round and grows like a plate," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married comedian Kim Hae-joon in 2024 and recently announced that she is pregnant.

Lee Hee-kyung married a businessman seven years her senior in 2016 and recently shared the news of her pregnancy at age 43, receiving many congratulations. She said, "Just before starting IVF, the baby came to us naturally like a miracle," expressing her emotion.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.