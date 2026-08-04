The very fragrance that singer Chungha fell for... Juliette Has A Gun opens pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul

Singer Chungha attended the opening photo call for the Juliette Has A Gun pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul and sampled the brand's signature fragrance, "Not a Perfume," known as a "skin scent." Photo courtesy of CEO

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kwon Young-han] CEO International's French niche fragrance brand Juliette Has A Gun will run a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul from August 3 to 13.

The pop-up was created as a space where visitors can experience the brand's distinctive scents and identity in person. It brings together a range of collections, including the signature fragrance "Not a Perfume," in one place.

Singer Chungha attended the photo wall event and added to the atmosphere. At the photo wall, she drew attention by expressing the brand's sophisticated and bold mood in her own style alongside its signature fragrance, "Not a Perfume."

Singer Chungha attended the opening photo call for the Juliette Has A Gun pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul and sampled the brand's signature fragrance, "Not a Perfume," known as a "skin scent." Photo courtesy of CEO

Juliette Has A Gun, which is drawing attention in global markets and growing rapidly, is a French niche fragrance brand that moves beyond the conventional framework of perfume and presents scent as a way to express individuality and attitude. With its sensory storytelling and distinctive fragrances, it has continued to win the love of perfume enthusiasts around the world.

The brand's signature "Not a Perfume" is a minimalist fragrance made with just one ingredient, Cetalox. It is known for reacting to each person's body temperature and skin pH, creating a different scent on the skin. The iconic product best captures the brand message of "a perfume completed on my skin."

At this pop-up, visitors can freely sample the brand's bestsellers as well as a variety of collections and discover the scent that suits them best. The space also features immersive displays that reflect the brand's identity, along with special events available only during the pop-up period and limited gifts for customers, offering a unique brand experience.

A Juliette Has A Gun representative said, "This The Hyundai Seoul pop-up was designed as a space where visitors can directly experience the brand's signature scents and philosophy," adding, "We plan to continue introducing Juliette Has A Gun's unique fragrances and sensibility to Korean consumers in a variety of ways."

Kwon Young-han, kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.