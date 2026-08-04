At 44, Hwang Bo-ra Is Shocked by Perimenopause: "IVF Has a One-Year Deadline, and I'm Taking on the Side Effects"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra has resumed IVF treatment after previously stopping because of side effects.

On the 4th, a video titled "A side-effect IVF retry with a miraculous follicle.. Hwang Bo-ra's four-month journey" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Hwang Bo-ra had experienced side effects from a previous IVF injection and had stopped treatment. She was shocked after being diagnosed with perimenopause. Because the injection side effects were severe, she decided to take only medication for the time being. Hwang Bo-ra said, "The injection side effects were so severe this time that I thought about taking a month off from IVF, but I came here just in case. Then I heard the teacher say, with hope, that it seems to be there, but not quite visible, and it made me think a lot." She added, "My doctor also gave me about a year. Since I am in perimenopause, if ovulation is not induced within a year, then it means menopause. It feels like I only have one year, almost like a deadline." She decided to keep trying IVF diligently for the next year.

Some time later, Hwang Bo-ra received the good news that a follicle had been detected and began IVF injections in earnest. She said, "The scary injections are starting again, but I am so happy," and endured the pain as she took the shot. Hwang Bo-ra said, "I had no expectations at all, but suddenly they said there is a follicle, and I wondered what this means. Woo-in is already overwhelmed with childcare these days, so I cannot believe it. I feel like I might cry," expressing her joy.

As she prepared for egg retrieval, Hwang Bo-ra shared her thoughts, saying, "I had my first child after a really difficult process. Why am I being so greedy about having a second? Even though my numbers have gotten worse." She continued, "First of all, I am older. My husband is almost 50, and I am in my mid-40s. How much longer do we really have to live? I even think, 'Will I be able to have children and see grandchildren?' I also grew up very lonely as a child. A child is the whole universe to their parents, isn't it? If that universe collapses, the child seems to collapse too. If there is a sibling, I think it might give the child at least some support when facing this harsh world." She explained why she desperately wants a second child.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.