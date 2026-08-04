Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun even booked a host for their third child's first birthday party... Heo Kyung-hwan says, "If luck comes my way"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Entertainer Heo Kyung-hwan showed off his witty banter by volunteering to host actor Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun's "third child's first birthday party."

On the 4th, the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ" released a video titled "A one-on-one fan meeting with Heo Kyung-hwan, a 15-year MJ fan, I'm so nervous I can't say everything I want to say."

In the video, Heo Kyung-hwan said he had been a longtime fan of Lee Min-jung and joined the one-on-one fan meeting. The two kept the mood light throughout, sharing a variety of stories and drawing plenty of laughter.

During the fan meeting, when Heo Kyung-hwan asked Lee Min-jung to show off a personal talent, she made an unexpected proposal. She said, "Let me make one suggestion. When Mr. Heo Kyung-hwan gets married, I will sing the congratulatory song," sending the set into laughter.

Heo Kyung-hwan shot back, "Is that because you think I won't be able to get married?" Lee Min-jung then promised again, saying, "It may not be enough, but I will really practice and come."

With the wedding singer apparently decided before the bride, Heo Kyung-hwan laughed and said, "There is nothing yet, but it feels like the preparations are already done first. I have thought about the wedding, but I had never thought about who to invite to sing. Now one person is decided."

He then added, "If you sing at my wedding, I will host your third child's first birthday party in return. I don't know what the plan will be, but if luck suddenly comes my way, that is." His remark made Lee Min-jung burst out laughing.

The two continued the warm atmosphere by exchanging video messages.

Lee Min-jung left a birthday message for Heo Kyung-hwan's future child, saying, "I don't know whether it will be a son or a daughter, but I sincerely congratulate the first birthday celebration. I hope the child grows up well and becomes a great talent for the country. Fighting for the second and third children too."

Heo Kyung-hwan also responded with a video message to Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun. He said, "I heard that a third child has come to you like a miracle. Congratulations. Brother Byung-hun, Min-jung, you are truly amazing. As expected, you need three so you won't feel lonely," continuing his sharp wit to the end.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun married in 2013 and have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.