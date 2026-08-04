'62-Year-Old' Bae Jong-ok Reveals Health Scare Over 'Immune System Problems'... Says She Gave Up Meat for 8 Years and Recovered Through the Eight Constitutions

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Bae Jong-ok opened up about a period in her 40s when she suffered from extreme fatigue and weakened immunity, and explained how discovering the Eight Constitutions later led her to change her eating habits.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel "Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life" released a video titled "Actress Bae Jong-ok, Final Episode (Park Geun-hyung's Recognition That Gave Me Great Courage!)."

That day, Song Seung-hwan asked, "Did actor Park Cheol-min say that? He said, 'Bae Jong-ok seems to live an uninteresting life.' He said she can barely eat what she wants, only eats a few things she always eats, and wondered whether she could really be happy living like that. He said she is picky about food, right?"

Bae Jong-ok replied, "That happened because of the Eight Constitutions. Looking back on my 40s, I was so busy. Because I was so busy, my energy dropped. I had a cold that would not go away for a year, and I developed immune system problems."

She continued, "My daughter was in the United States, and when she was entering high school and college, I went there as her mother to take care of her. But once I got there, I could not take care of my daughter. I was completely knocked out, so she ended up taking care of herself."

She explained, "Once I started having health problems, I realized this could not go on. By chance, I learned about the Eight Constitutions and ate the foods it recommended. The cold that had not gone away for a year finally disappeared."

She said, "I thought, 'What is this?' and found it so fascinating. So I started, and after that I did not eat meat for about eight years." She added, "But these days I do eat meat. When you get older, you should eat a little. You need protein. So I eat meat now, but back then I was truly on a very strict diet. Even so, I still had energy."

Meanwhile, Bae Jong-ok married an airline pilot in 1993 and had a daughter, but divorced in 1994, just 1 year and 6 months after the wedding, due to personality differences. She later raised her daughter on her own while continuing her acting career, and through various broadcasts she has said, "I gave birth at 31 and divorced right away," "It is nothing to be ashamed of," and "It is not uncomfortable even without a man."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.