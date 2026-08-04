Jang Dong-gun’s Looks Sparked Debate, and Ko So-young Stepped In to Explain — a Couple Photo Settled It Directly

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young put an end to the appearance controversy by sharing a photo with her husband, Jang Dong-gun.

On the 4th, Ko So-young’s YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "This lineup in one place? Celebrity party scene with Ko So-young (Lee Jung-jae, Jang Dong-gun, Gang Dong-won, Minho)."

Ko So-young said, "I was invited to a party. My longtime celebrity friends were all set to show up there," and revealed that she was heading to a "soju and beer party."

At the venue, Ko So-young turned on the camera and spoke with a close friend who is the CEO of a soju brand. While they were talking, Jang Dong-gun arrived, and the acquaintance remarked, "A handsome man is here." Ko So-young replied, "Go interview my husband with the producer/director," but still greeted him warmly, saying, "Honey."

Jang Dong-gun asked, "Is this your channel?" and greeted viewers, saying, "I’m finally getting to say hello to all of you properly. I should have done that much earlier, but we were invited here as a couple today, so we came. I hope we can see each other often. Please give us lots of support."

After greeting Jung Il-woo, Minho, and Lee Jung-jae, Ko So-young began to look tired. "I’m not a party girl. I always leave early," she said, then pulled Jang Dong-gun away while he was talking with Lee Jung-jae.

The party was the same one where questions about Jang Dong-gun’s appearance had surfaced. In an interview video released on a magazine’s official SNS at the time, Jang Dong-gun drew both attention and criticism for looking different from usual. As speculation grew over his noticeably taut appearance and even rumors of cosmetic procedures, the couple photo Ko So-young later shared on YouTube showed him looking just like his old self, effectively putting the controversy to rest.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.