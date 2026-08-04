Single Mom Seo Min-jae Denies Return Rumors, Saying She Has Been Treated for Depression and Panic Symptoms Since Pregnancy and Was Scolded for Going Out and Leaving Her Child Behind

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Seo Min-jae, who appeared on "Heart Signal 3," has denied rumors that she is resuming her activities.

On the 4th, Seo Min-jae said, "The YouTube video uploaded today was one I made about four or five years ago and had uploaded privately. I had forgotten about it for a long time, and while organizing my channel, I accidentally changed it to public, but I did not fully consider the possibility of misunderstanding," addressing the return rumors.

Seo Min-jae said, "Life with just me and my baby is much busier than I imagined. In fact, I have been receiving treatment for depression and panic symptoms since right after I became pregnant. Because of that, I only go out when absolutely necessary, and my only leisure activities so far have been writing and sorting out my thoughts." She added, "My parents somehow saw the article and scolded me, asking where I was going and leaving the baby behind."

Recent videos on Seo Min-jae's YouTube channel showing her taking profile photos sparked speculation that she might be returning to public activities. In response, Seo Min-jae candidly explained her current situation and said she was not making a comeback.

Meanwhile, Seo Min-jae, who became known through Channel A's "Heart Signal 3," drew attention for her background as the first female mechanic hired through a major company's open recruitment. However, in August 2022, she was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for methamphetamine use at her home with Nam Tae-hyun.

Seo Min-jae later revealed that she had become pregnant before marriage and said she was in conflict because she could not contact the biological father, identified as Mr. A. While legal proceedings over the matter are ongoing, Seo Min-jae gave birth to a son alone in December of that same year and is raising him.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.