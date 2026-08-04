"Pastor's Wife" Kim Hyo-jin Says Her Missionary Uncle Was Detained for a Long Time in North Korea Before Being Released

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin opened up about her family background.

On the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's You Can't Go" on the 3rd, comedians Jeon Young-mi and Kim Hyo-jin appeared.

Jeon Young-mi said she came to have faith through Kim Hyo-jin. Kim said, "I was born into a Christian family. I grew up in a family on my maternal side that has been a household of faith for four generations. I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth," adding, "There are so many pastors and missionaries in my family. A representative example is missionary Kim Jae-yeol."

Kim Hyo-jin said, "He carried out missionary work in North Korea for a very long time, but after being detained there for an extended period and then released, he is no longer able to work in North Korea. He is now continuing to devote himself to serving and training defectors who work in ministry."

She went on to joke, "There are so many people in my family who are in ministry that even as an elder, you can't really make a big deal of it in our family. Sorry, but our family is full of elders and deaconesses. When we gather for the holidays, if someone is old enough but hasn't taken on a title, people look at them as if to say, 'Isn't there something wrong with your faith these days?' I hated being judged like that. So I became a pastor's wife right away. I skipped the whole middle process and became a pastor's wife. They really put on the pressure."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.