Brian Joo Reveals Why He Has Been Single for 17 Years: "Even When I Like Someone, I Can't Bring Myself to Make a Move"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer Brian Joo said he has a hard time approaching someone he is interested in.

On the 4th, a video titled "From First Kiss to Breakup Stories... The Pop Song Playlist I Listened to Every Day During My School Days in New Jersey (Han River Live)" was released on the YouTube channel The Brian.

That day, Brian Joo said, "I wanted to introduce songs that bring back memories for me," as he took time to share some of his favorite tracks. He first mentioned Tevin campbell's "Can We Talk" and said, "This is the song that made me fall in love with R&B when I was young. The lyrics include, 'What should I do if I want to talk to the student I like?'" He then listened to the song for a moment.

He went on to say, "Even when I have someone I'm interested in, I really don't have the courage. But this song seems to give me hope." The production team then asked, "Have you been single for years?" Brian Joo responded by singing and changing the subject, drawing laughter.

Brian Joo had previously revealed on a broadcast that he had been single for 17 years.

Meanwhile, Brian Joo was born in 1981 and debuted in 1999 as part of the male duo Fly to the Sky. He gained popularity with hit songs such as "Day by Day," "Sea of Love," "Missing You," and "Manly."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.