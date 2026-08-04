KANA-BOON, the Band Behind the Naruto OST, to Hold Its First Concert in Korea in December

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Japanese rock band KANA-BOON will hold its first solo concert in Korea in December and meet local fans.

According to LIVET, a live entertainment brand, on the 4th, KANA-BOON will hold "KANA-BOON 「CRITICAL HIT PARADE」 - Asian Adventure -" on December 5 at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

KANA-BOON, from Sakai, Osaka, is a four-member band led by vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi, with Masami Endo on bass, Takayuki Yokoi on guitar, and Yuriko Seki on drums. Since their major-label debut in 2013, they have played major festival stages across Japan and risen to the center of the rock scene with unstoppable momentum.

The band's presence has been especially strong in anime theme songs. Their 2014 single "Silhouette" was chosen as the opening theme for Naruto Shippuden and became a mega-hit. They also delivered theme songs for major titles such as "Starmarker" from My Hero Academia, "Torch of Liberty" from Fire Force, and "Song of the Dead" from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, creating global hits that have been loved beyond Japan.

KANA-BOON also began a new chapter on January 1, when Yokoi and Seki officially joined as full members. Having performed with the band as support members since 2024, the two are helping drive a stronger, more unified ensemble forward.

The band first met Korean fans through WONDERLIVET 2025 last year. After captivating the audience with explosive live performances at the time, attention is now focused on how they will present their newly refined sound on their first solo stage in Korea.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.