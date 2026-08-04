Song Joong-ki, Married to Katy, Still Looks Like a Boy in His 40s and Father of Two in Surprise New Photos

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actor Song Joong-ki once again showed off his warm visuals.

On the 4th, Song Joong-ki posted several photos on his social media along with the message, "Fully recharged with energy. Thank you, as always."

In the released photos, Song Joong-ki is seen enjoying catering prepared by fans and wearing a happy expression. He is now a father of two in his 40s, but he still drew attention for his unchanged youthful looks. Even with a more mature atmosphere, he continued to show a boyish charm.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki married British actress Kate Louise Saunders in 2023 and has one son and one daughter.

Song Joong-ki is set to return with KBS2's new drama "Love Cloud." The series is a disaster romance about air traffic controller Kang Woo-joo (Song Joong-ki), who can see his ex-lover's feelings as weather, and pilot Ahn Ha-neui (Park Ji-hyun), who is cursed by clouds that can control the weather. It is scheduled to air next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.