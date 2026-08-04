Soyou Opens Up About a Five-Year Dating Hiatus After a Traumatic Breakup; Lee Hyori Says, "She Must Have Been Hurt Badly by a Man" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Soyou candidly revealed why she has not dated for the past five years.

On the JTBC variety show 'Love War,' which aired on the 4th, Soyou appeared as a special diplomat and offered practical advice while reviewing a range of dating stories with Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Heechul.

What drew the most attention in the episode was Soyou's unexpected confession about her love life. During the conversation, Soyou said, "It's been a while since I dated," and the cast could not hide their surprise.

Hearing that, Lee Hyori reacted with surprise, saying, "I thought Soyou had dated recently. Somehow, I felt like she never took a break from dating."

Soyou then calmly admitted, "I may seem that way, but I really haven't dated for a long time," adding, "I haven't dated for five years."

In particular, Soyou drew everyone's attention when she explained the reason for her long hiatus, saying, "My last boyfriend was too intense." She then wore a bitter expression, suggesting that the relationship had left her deeply hurt.

Lee Hyori cautiously asked, "Are you still unable to get over him?" Soyou briefly but firmly recalled that relationship, saying, "He was a really bad person."

After hearing Soyou's confession, Lee Hyori sympathized, saying, "You were badly hurt by a man." She added, "Looking back, it's such a shame that five years have passed like that," expressing her regret.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.